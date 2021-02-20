Overview of Dr. Janet Slota, MD

Dr. Janet Slota, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Slota works at Reliant Medical Group in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.