Dr. Janet Strain, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (20)
46 years of experience

Dr. Janet Strain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Strain works at Valley Hospital Cardiology in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Hospital Cardiology
    223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-8070
    Arrhythmia & Cardiology Consultants of NY & NJ
    200 W 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 432-7837
    Cardiac and Endovascular Associates
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2017
    We just could never say enough about Dr. Strain. She takes her time with you, explains everything and is so patient. She is so easy to talk to but most of all she is one of the most caring doctors we've ever been to. She saved my husband's life after his heart attack and we could never thank her enough!! God bless Dr. Strain!!
    Lucy Moir in The Villages, FL — May 20, 2017
    About Dr. Janet Strain, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750358966
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University of Michigan
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.