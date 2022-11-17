Overview of Dr. Janet Szabo, MD

Dr. Janet Szabo, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Szabo works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.