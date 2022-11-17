Dr. Janet Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Szabo, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Szabo, MD
Dr. Janet Szabo, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
-
1
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Szabo getting an stereotactic biopsy at Mt. Sinai. She emanates experience and calm. She is kind and straightforward and also precise. The staff was also excellent and the entire team helped me get through the procedure and feel confident that I was in the right place.
About Dr. Janet Szabo, MD
- Radiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750483335
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Szabo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.