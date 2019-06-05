See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.

They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-3395
  2. 2
    Skin & Cancer Associates
    13660 S Jog Rd Ste 8, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-4040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003811548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teltscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teltscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teltscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teltscher has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teltscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Teltscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teltscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teltscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teltscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

