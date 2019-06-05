Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teltscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-3395
-
2
Skin & Cancer Associates13660 S Jog Rd Ste 8, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 637-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time going to a derm since I was 13 for acne. Excellent, sweet, thorough, kind woman who answered all my questions and concerns. Office seemed quite busy but she never rushed with me and took her time. I highly recommend her to ANYONE looking for a very good dermatologist. Although office was very busy and many receptionists doing their thing, they were all very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Janet Teltscher, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003811548
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teltscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teltscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teltscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teltscher has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teltscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Teltscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teltscher.
