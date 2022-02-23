Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomezsko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Tomezsko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2374
NorthShore Medical Group2150 Pfingsten Rd # 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2374
Women's Health Institute of Illinois Ltd4709 Golf Rd Ste 1275, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 499-9800
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't rave enough about Dr. Tomezsko. I had a frequently occurring problem which was wearing me down. My internist suggested Dr. Tomezsko and I am so thankful! She is kind, compassionate, a good listener and knowledgeable. My issue is solved and I always look forward to my routine check-ups with her. She has a nice office and a friendly staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265494041
- Evanston Hospital/Northwestern University
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Hahnemann University
Dr. Tomezsko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomezsko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tomezsko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tomezsko has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomezsko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
