Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumaliuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tumaliuan works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Center of Lacey LLC606 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-6464
- 2 525 Route 70 Ste 3C, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 370-8006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tumaliuan?
The Doctor & Staff are all great. Everyone there is kind, courteous, takes time to explain/answer questions and even have a great sense of humor. The office is clean which also adds a plus.
About Dr. Janet Tumaliuan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1346219912
Education & Certifications
- WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumaliuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumaliuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumaliuan works at
Dr. Tumaliuan speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumaliuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumaliuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumaliuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumaliuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.