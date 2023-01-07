Overview

Dr. Janet Turkle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Turkle works at Turkle & Associates in Carmel, IN with other offices in Milford, NE and Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.