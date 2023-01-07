See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Janet Turkle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (310)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janet Turkle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Turkle works at Turkle & Associates in Carmel, IN with other offices in Milford, NE and Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turkle & Associates
    11455 N Meridian St Ste 150, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 326-1017
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Milford Dental Clinic
    112 S B St, Milford, NE 68405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 761-2352
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Bone & Joint Clinic of Prairieville
    16158 Airline Hwy Ste 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6327
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Reaction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Reaction

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Janet Turkle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093750713
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Plastic Surgery Univ Ks Sch Of Med, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Kansas School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Wales in Great Britain
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Turkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkle.

