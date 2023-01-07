Dr. Janet Turkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Turkle, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Turkle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Turkle works at
Locations
-
1
Turkle & Associates11455 N Meridian St Ste 150, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (224) 326-1017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Milford Dental Clinic112 S B St, Milford, NE 68405 Directions (402) 761-2352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Bone & Joint Clinic of Prairieville16158 Airline Hwy Ste 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (833) 774-6327Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turkle?
Both my husband and I have had procedures done with Dr. Turkle. We also both work with health care providers on a regular basis and therefore have some "behind the scenes" experience with many physicians, including surgeons. After our experience with Dr. Turkle, we both felt compelled to share. I had a limited time window in which to have my procedure, and she worked me into her schedule, and the result was EXACTLY what I was looking for. My husband just had a minor procedure, but his care was top notch as well. Dr. Turkle goes above and beyond to make her patients feel comfortable, she has great bedside manner, and she is clearly a highly skilled surgeon!
About Dr. Janet Turkle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093750713
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Plastic Surgery Univ Ks Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- University Kansas School Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Wales in Great Britain
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turkle accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkle works at
310 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.