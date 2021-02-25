Overview

Dr. Janet Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at St Marys Occupational Medicine in Huntington, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.