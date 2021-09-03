Dr. Janette Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janette Carpenter, MD
Dr. Janette Carpenter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada280 Sierra College Dr Ste 105, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I would recommend Dr. Carpenter & I have! She is very knowledgeable, intelligent, professional and warm-hearted! She is exactly what Dignity strives to stand for. What a loss now that she has retired! I hope she is on a path that will give her everything she hopes for. I will miss her.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1417123035
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carpenter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carpenter speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
