Dr. Janette Gaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Janette Gaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Colorectal Institutethe13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 275-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding surgeon. She is caring But most importantly you can trust her with your life as she saves my parent . Make prudent ethical decisions based on great training and expertise .
About Dr. Janette Gaw, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1255327342
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Colon and Rectal Surgery Clinic
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
