Dr. Janette Gaw, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janette Gaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gaw works at GenesisCare in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Institutethe
    13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-0728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Outstanding surgeon. She is caring But most importantly you can trust her with your life as she saves my parent . Make prudent ethical decisions based on great training and expertise .
    Mary Catherine — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Janette Gaw, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1255327342
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Colon and Rectal Surgery Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janette Gaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaw has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

