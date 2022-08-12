Dr. Janette Magarino-Liriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magarino-Liriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janette Magarino-Liriano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janette Magarino-Liriano, MD
Dr. Janette Magarino-Liriano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Magarino-Liriano works at
Dr. Magarino-Liriano's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Primary Care, Celebration741 Front St, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-2648
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Magarino and staff are professional friendly and listen to concerns. They are timely, display compassion and humor. Highly recommend this practice. Appointments are always an ease, and my child does not have to miss school!
About Dr. Janette Magarino-Liriano, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1093037103
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Magarino-Liriano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magarino-Liriano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magarino-Liriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magarino-Liriano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magarino-Liriano.
