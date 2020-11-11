See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (6)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD

Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Maldonado works at Swedish Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Hospital
    5140 N California Ave Ste 560, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200
  2. 2
    Precision Surgical Group
    840 W Irving Park Rd # 207, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 561-7911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2020
    I went to the ER in excruciating pain, I needed surgery, moreover, Dr. Janette Maldonado was my surgeon. Dr. Maldonado was extremely comforting! She explained the surgery thoroughly. I am extremely grateful for such a caring professional doctor like her! The entire team in the ER and surgery were great as well!
    Adriana — Nov 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD
    About Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033342548
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado works at Swedish Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Maldonado’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

