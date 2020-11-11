Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD
Overview of Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD
Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
Swedish Hospital5140 N California Ave Ste 560, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
Precision Surgical Group840 W Irving Park Rd # 207, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 561-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the ER in excruciating pain, I needed surgery, moreover, Dr. Janette Maldonado was my surgeon. Dr. Maldonado was extremely comforting! She explained the surgery thoroughly. I am extremely grateful for such a caring professional doctor like her! The entire team in the ER and surgery were great as well!
About Dr. Janette Maldonado, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.