Dr. Janette McDermott, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg.|Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. McDermott works at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.