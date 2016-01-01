Dr. Nesheiwat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, MD
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
1
Citymd Urgent Care345 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 Directions (646) 518-0159
2
City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc1150 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 933-0007
3
I. Eduardo Terrero Dentist P.c.315 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 315-2330
4
Citymd Urgent Care2025 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 390-8812
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nesheiwat accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesheiwat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesheiwat.
