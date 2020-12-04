See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Auburn, NY
Dr. Jang Chi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jang Chi, MD

Dr. Jang Chi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Chi works at Lab Corp in Auburn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lab Corp
    143 North St, Auburn, NY 13021 (315) 252-6890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Dec 04, 2020
    Workman222 — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jang Chi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1952310005
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Med Ctr
    • Wycoff Hts Hosp
    • PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

