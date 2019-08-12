Dr. Janice Aubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Aubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janice Aubey, MD
Dr. Janice Aubey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Aubey's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’d highly recommend Dr. Aubrey! She’s literally the best! Patient, kind, understanding and a few words that describe her! I literally won’t leave NY until I have my second child just because she was soo amazing during my pregnancy. She always returns calls and takes her time to answer all of the crazy questions I had for her. I love her!! Not sure why she has such low reviews because she’s awesome!
About Dr. Janice Aubey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Aubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aubey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aubey speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.