Overview of Dr. Janice Bacon, MD

Dr. Janice Bacon, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bacon works at Lexington Women's Care West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.