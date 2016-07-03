See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (8)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD

Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD
Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD
Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD
4.6 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Sobel, MD
Dr. Richard Sobel, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Cederstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    834 Chestnut St Ste T140, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 574-1776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cederstrom?

Jul 03, 2016
Her understanding of medication is the best experience I've had - and I've seen quite a few psychiatrists. She simply listens to me answer a few questions and determines how I'm responding to the medication from this. I've seen her now for more than twenty years and was recommended to me by my sister-in-law (a pharmacist who asked doctors.) I lived in Ireland for four years and she phoned me there when I needed help with my medication.
Suzanne Flynn in Folsom, PA — Jul 03, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cederstrom to family and friends

Dr. Cederstrom's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cederstrom

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD.

About Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053495416
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cederstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cederstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cederstrom has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cederstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cederstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cederstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cederstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cederstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Janice Cederstrom, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.