Overview

Dr. Janice Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR|University of Arkansas Medical School - Transferred to complete at Baylor College of Med - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.