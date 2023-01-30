See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Janice Chang, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (588)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janice Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR|University of Arkansas Medical School - Transferred to complete at Baylor College of Med - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston Clear Lake
    17300 El Camino Real Ste 103, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 480-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 588 ratings
    Patient Ratings (588)
    5 Star
    (576)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 30, 2023
    Very quick, but thorough.
    — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Janice Chang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659373579
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine Department Of Dermatology|Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR|University of Arkansas Medical School - Transferred to complete at Baylor College of Med - Houston
