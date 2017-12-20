Dr. Janice Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janice Cohen, MD
Dr. Janice Cohen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Office3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5450Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen, Is amazing, great- one of the best doctors my daughter has ever seen, ( and there have been many). Very, Very pleased with her professionalism.
About Dr. Janice Cohen, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336319490
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med
- Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
