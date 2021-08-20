See All Urologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Janice Cortes, MD

Urology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janice Cortes, MD

Dr. Janice Cortes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Cortes works at Columbia Univ Urology Mt Sinai in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cortes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kimball Medical Group
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-2499
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-2499
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I
    6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 584-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Awesome Urology Professional! Very capable staff; friendly and thorough. Dr. Janice Santos Cortes takes the time to fully understand my situation. Does all necessary physical checkups, tests and then clearly explains the situation and, after allowing for questions, will then give her professional opinion. She also provides options for me to decide. I was in & out in less than an hour at the Mount Sinai offices in Hialeah. Very clean and Modern facilities with easy parking. Thanks Dr Santos and Nurse / PA Juana Villar, you are a great team.
    Rafael Saldana — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Janice Cortes, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578705455
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cortes has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

