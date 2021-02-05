Dr. Janice Davolio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davolio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Davolio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Davolio, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Davolio works at
Locations
-
1
Huntington Dermatology800 Fairmount Ave Ste 425, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-9992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davolio?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Davolio for the past 10 years and she always takes time to explain things to me and treat whatever skin problem I had. I especially like that she checks stuff out herself under the microscope and her staff have always been kind to me.
About Dr. Janice Davolio, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972527521
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davolio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davolio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davolio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davolio works at
Dr. Davolio has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davolio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davolio speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davolio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davolio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davolio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davolio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.