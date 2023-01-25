Dr. Dworkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janice Dworkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janice Dworkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Dworkin works at
Family Dermatology of Nj PC901 W Main St Ste 201, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 222-2250
Diane Tanenbaum MD16 E 79th St Ste 22, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 249-6122
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
I recently saw Dr. Dworkin for treatment of a rash that another doctor had misdiagnosed, and I was really happy with the care I received. Dr. Dworkin listened to me carefully, gave me a thorough exam, and clearly explained the diagnosis and what I would need to do to get the rash to clear up. The rash responded very quickly to her recommendation. I will definitely be returning for a visit and highly recommend her!
About Dr. Janice Dworkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- New York University
