Dr. Eakle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Eakle, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Eakle, MD
Dr. Janice Eakle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eakle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Eakle's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 907-4737
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota Cattlemen600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 377-9993
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eakle?
Dr. Eakle is exceptional with her presence and being so compassionate to me. She explains all of my procedures with kindness and thoughtfulness. Dr. Eakle is an asset to FCS and I would recommend her to all of my family and friends. Dr. Eakle is the best!!!!!!
About Dr. Janice Eakle, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386635019
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Canc Center|Moffitt Cancer Center
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Univ Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eakle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eakle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eakle works at
Dr. Eakle has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eakle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eakle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eakle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eakle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eakle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.