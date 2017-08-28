Overview of Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD

Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Fuentes works at Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Offices in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.