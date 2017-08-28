Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD
Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Kaiser Permanente Temecula Medical Offices28150 Keller Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (833) 574-2273
Loma Linda University Department of Neurology11370 Anderson St Ste B-100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2880
Loma Linda University Medical Center11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2880
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
very professional ,caring. takes time to understand your issues and is very knowledgeable on treatment, medication. treated for parkinson's
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuentes has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.