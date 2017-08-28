See All Neurologists in Murrieta, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD

Neurology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD

Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Fuentes works at Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Offices in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fuentes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Temecula Medical Offices
    28150 Keller Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Department of Neurology
    11370 Anderson St Ste B-100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2880
  3. 3
    Loma Linda University Medical Center
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Obesity
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fuentes?

    Aug 28, 2017
    very professional ,caring. takes time to understand your issues and is very knowledgeable on treatment, medication. treated for parkinson's
    murrieta, CA — Aug 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD
    About Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053637918
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuentes has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

