Dr. Janice Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Minor & James Medical Pllc515 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr, Gupta is extremely knowledgeable, investigative, and caring. Everything you could want and need in a doctor!
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Rheumatology
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.