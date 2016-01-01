Overview

Dr. Janice Hallit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. of Kansas Col. of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Hallit works at Branchburg Commons Chiropractic Center in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.