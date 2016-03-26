Overview of Dr. Janice Harada, MD

Dr. Janice Harada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Harada works at Queens University Medical Group in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.