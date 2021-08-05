Dr. Janice Keating, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Keating, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Keating, MD
Dr. Janice Keating, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Keating works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keating's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Family Clinic - Southpointe and Neu3808 Gary St Ste B, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-7050
-
2
Andre J. Nolewajka MD PA2713 S 74th St Ste 401, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keating?
My experience with Dr. Keating and her entire staff has been wonderful. They have all been courteous and helpful. I love Dr. Keating and het staff.
About Dr. Janice Keating, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982623708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keating works at
Dr. Keating has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keating on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.