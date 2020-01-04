See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Dr. Janice Key, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
43 years of experience

Dr. Janice Key, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Key works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jan 04, 2020
    She is a very caring and knowledgeable Dr! She spends a great amount of time with my daughter making sure she understands all aspects of her illness! She is always prepared for each appointment! She genuinely cares about the patient as well as the person she is treating! Extremely patient!
    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1982712931
    • Childrens Hospital
    • Childrens Hospital
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

