Overview

Dr. Janice Lewis-Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Lewis-Thomas works at Huntsville Va Clinic Pharmacy in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.