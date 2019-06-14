Overview

Dr. Janice Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at Emory at Snellville Primary Care (Presidential Circle) in Snellville, GA with other offices in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.