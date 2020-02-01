Dr. Janice Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Lopez, MD
Dr. Janice Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Pediatric Partners LLC705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-0444
West Hartford Pediatrics785 FARMINGTON AVE, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 712-7441
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My kid's doctor since birth. She is awesome.
About Dr. Janice Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
