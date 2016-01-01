See All Pediatricians in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Janice Low, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Janice Low, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Janice Low, MD

Dr. Janice Low, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. 

Dr. Low works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Kozman, MD
Dr. Daniel Kozman, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD
Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Suzanne Cambou, MD
Dr. Suzanne Cambou, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Low's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary and Specialty Care California
    450 E Huntington Dr Fl 1 Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Low?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janice Low, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janice Low, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Low to family and friends

    Dr. Low's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Low

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janice Low, MD.

    About Dr. Janice Low, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386611945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Low, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Low is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Low has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Low works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Low’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Low, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Low appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janice Low, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.