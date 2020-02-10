Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Lyons, MD
Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyons is very thorough and compassionate. Highly recommend I feel very heard and in the best care I could have.
About Dr. Janice Lyons, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1003825605
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.