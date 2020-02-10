Overview of Dr. Janice Lyons, MD

Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH.



Dr. Lyons works at Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.