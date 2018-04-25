Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Maldonado, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Maldonado, MD
Dr. Janice Maldonado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-9478
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Following for MS. Has the most up to date information and treatments
About Dr. Janice Maldonado, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.