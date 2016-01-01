Overview of Dr. Janice Miller, MD

Dr. Janice Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Legacy Medical Group-Westside Internal Medicine in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.