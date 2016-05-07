Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moscoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD
Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moscoso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moscoso's Office Locations
-
1
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moscoso?
Week 24 so far she has been great. Husband I feel she listens, and is very caring and takes time to explain and answers questions, and takes allot of the fear away from the experience we are going through. What more can we ask for. We are new to Florida and do not know anyone and never expected to be having a baby girl. I must say she makes us feel like family. We feel fortunate to have her in our life.Good luck to us all and God bless.
About Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538183215
Education & Certifications
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moscoso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moscoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moscoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moscoso works at
Dr. Moscoso has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moscoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moscoso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moscoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moscoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.