Overview of Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD

Dr. Janice Moscoso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moscoso works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.