Dr. Janice Mullins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Mullins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janice Mullins, DO
Dr. Janice Mullins, DO is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins' Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-6972Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-7177Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?
I have been a patient of Dr Mullins since the day she discovered my pancreatic cancer... a rather ugly type of cancer that kills many people. She was calm, caring, and forthright with her comments to me- leaving me hopeful and ready to face my disease. I had a series of medicine and treatment. I am cancer free now, and I believe she saved my life! She is dedicated to me and has plans to continue evaluating and working with me as I move forward with my life. I feel, with her support, I will be able to thrive and have joy in my life for many years! Thank you Dr Mullins!
About Dr. Janice Mullins, DO
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1124314752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.