Overview of Dr. Janice Nord, MD

Dr. Janice Nord, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Nord works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.