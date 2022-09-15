Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaxe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO
Overview of Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO
Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Plaxe's Office Locations
David B. Hevert MD PA3848 Fau Blvd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-3088
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plaxe is thorough and explains everything! She leaves "no stone unturned". I never feel rushed or feel as though she is not listening to me.
About Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Plaxe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plaxe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaxe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaxe.
