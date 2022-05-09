See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.

Dr. Rafferty works at The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 524, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2888
  2. 2
    UC Health Colorectal Surgery
    7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 929-0104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Pam C — May 09, 2022
    About Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871561464
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University Cincinnati
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Miami University
