Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD
Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Rothschild's Office Locations
SMG Center for Breast Care at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St Fl 5, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2400
New England Medical Ctr750 Washington St # 259, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000
Tufts Medical Center General Surgery, Surgical Oncology800 Washington St # 349, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5587
Tufts Surgical Specialists85 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 250-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothschild?
Dr. Rothschild addressed my breast cancer very aggressively and with compassion. I'm now cancer-free after the bilateral mastectomy and lymph node removal she performed on me. I was in the best hands possible with her, and recommend her to any woman with breast cancer.
About Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothschild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.