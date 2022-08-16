Overview of Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD

Dr. Janice Rothschild, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Rothschild works at SMG Center for Breast Care at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.