Dr. Janice Sherwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janice Sherwood, MD
Dr. Janice Sherwood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Sherwood's Office Locations
1
Arthritis Consultants of Tidewater933 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-7694
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful concern in regard to my health and providing me with excellent care.I never felt rushed and was always listened to in all visits. I am most grateful for your kindness whenever I saw you and your staff.
About Dr. Janice Sherwood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831187160
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
