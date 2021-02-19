Dr. Lindsay Sillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Sillas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Sillas, MD
Dr. Lindsay Sillas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, 2008 and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Sillas works at
Dr. Sillas' Office Locations
-
1
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin7500 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 766-1380
-
2
Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Pearland8540 Broadway St Ste 201, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 574-9370
-
3
Complete Women's Care Center7900 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 903-3086
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sillas?
Dr. Sillas office and staff made me feel at home. They were ON TIME, and Dr. Sillas explained everything thoroughly. She took her time and really got to know me. Conversation was wonderful and she counseled me regarding pre conception and different topics. I wouldn’t go anywhere else for OB/GYN care!!
About Dr. Lindsay Sillas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700040318
Education & Certifications
- Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 2012
- Washington University In St. Louis|Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 2009
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, 2008
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sillas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sillas works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.