Dr. Janice Singerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janice Singerman, MD
Dr. Janice Singerman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
The Childrens Home of Cincinnati5050 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-2800
Wonderful. Always returned calls immediately. Very caring. Flexible scheduler. Long appointments so she can accurately access current status.
About Dr. Janice Singerman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Singerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singerman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singerman.
