Dr. Janice Stain, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Stain, MD
Dr. Janice Stain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Stain works at
Dr. Stain's Office Locations
-
1
Community Regional Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-3931
-
2
Clinica Sierra Vista1350 S Orange Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 Directions (559) 457-5400
-
3
United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley1110 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (800) 492-4227
-
4
United Health Centers of2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (800) 492-4227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stain is one of the best doctors I have had. I was referred over to her by my primary. She is one of the sweetest people I have met. I have been going to her since 2009 and she delivered my son in 2011. I left her only because I moved to another city. I would highly recommend her.
Dr. Stain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stain works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.