Dr. Janice Stanley, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Stanley, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Stanley works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Janice Stanley, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

