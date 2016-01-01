Overview

Dr. Janice Stanley, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.