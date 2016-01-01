See All Pediatricians in Midland, TX
Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD

Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX. 

Dr. Verbosky works at Pedi Med center in Midland, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verbosky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pedi Med Center
    5801 W WADLEY AVE, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 699-2636

Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386040996
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Verbosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verbosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verbosky works at Pedi Med center in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Verbosky’s profile.

    Dr. Verbosky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verbosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verbosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verbosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

