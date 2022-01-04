Dr. Janice Washburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Washburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Washburn, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wellesley, MA386 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-1533
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janice Washburn, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134190895
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/Boston University
- University Mass School Med
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
